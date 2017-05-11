TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Rose Namajunas Says It Sucks to Watch Anderson Silva Decline

Rose Namajunas Anderson Silva's a Legend ... But It's Getting Sad

5/11/2017 8:17 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Rose Namajunas says Anderson Silva is one of the greatest UFC fighters EVER -- but it's "kinda sad" watching his career on the downswing.

We were talking with Rose about Silva's beef with the UFC and whether he deserves the title shot he's been requesting, despite the fact he's only the #7 ranked middleweight.

Rose says the entire situation "just sucks" -- and basically spelled out why it's hard to watch a fighter she has so much respect for squabble with the company after losing 4 out of his last 5 fights. 

Of course, Dana White has an opinion on Anderson, too -- if you're going to threaten to retire if you don't get your way, just do it already. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web