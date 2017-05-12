Kendrick Lamar Damn! Bev Hills Cops Love Me

Kendrick Lamar got pulled over in Bev Hills Friday afternoon, but it won't ruin his weekend.

Our photog spotted Kendrick in the driver's seat of a black G-Wagon that happened to have just been pulled over by BHPD. It's clear the superstar was humble, and did NOT play the "don't you know who I am" card.

We know this because the officer called in Kendrick's info to dispatch -- you can hear it on the radio.

In the end though ... he drove off without a dreaded yellow slip of paper. The cop let him off with a warning. While Kendrick was tight-lipped about why he was stopped ... the cop clued us in.

It's good to be the Kendrick. For sooo many reasons.