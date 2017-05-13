'Big Little Lies' Twins Score Modeling Gig ... TV Wardrobe Pays Off Big Time

Exclusive Details

Two of the youngest stars of "Big Little Lies" are still riding the HBO miniseries' wave of success ... and they have the show's stylist to thank for their latest gig.

Twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti just wrapped their debut modeling campaign for Ralph Lauren. We're told they shot last week in L.A. and this week in NYC, and we can expect to see their work in the winter.

Sources close to the bros tell us ... a Ralph Lauren honcho was a fan of the show and took notice of their wardrobe -- the boys were always decked out in RL. We're told it was just a coincidence -- not a pre-arranged deal with HBO. The RL exec just like how the kids rocked their clothes.

Our sources say Cam and Nic enjoyed being first-time models and want to do it again ... along with acting. Good to have options at 8.