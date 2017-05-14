Sean Spicer came back in a big way on 'Saturday Night Live' -- taking the podium to explain why Trump fired James Comey ... and to lock lips with his boss.
Melissa McCarthy returned for her 5th SNL hosting gig, and ripped off one of her funniest Spicer skits to date -- unleashing on the media over Comey's firing, and taking the famous mobile podium on a road trip to find out if he's getting canned.
When Spicer finds the prez, things get weird ... and funny. Alec Baldwin and Melissa definitely have chemistry.