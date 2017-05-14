Melissa McCarthy 'Sean Spicer' Makes Out with Trump

Sean Spicer came back in a big way on 'Saturday Night Live' -- taking the podium to explain why Trump fired James Comey ﻿... and to lock lips with his boss.

Melissa McCarthy returned for her 5th SNL hosting gig, and ripped off one of her funniest Spicer skits to date -- unleashing on the media over Comey's firing, and taking the famous mobile podium on a road trip to find out if he's getting canned.

When Spicer finds the prez, things get weird ... and funny. Alec Baldwin and Melissa definitely have chemistry.