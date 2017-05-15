Amanda Nunes Predicts '5 Round Battle' ... Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is no Ronda Rousey -- and won't be disposed of in the 1st round ... so says Amanda Nunes.

Nunes is facing "Bullet" at UFC 213 -- and after things got physical at the big UFC announcement last week, we wanted to know if Amanda was planning a quick beatdown of her new rival.

"I think it's gonna be a battle," Nunes told us outside of Katsuya in Hollywood. She also predicted the fight will go the distance.

Nunes and Shevchenko fought back in March 2016 -- Nunes won that fight in a decision.

Since that fight, she destroyed Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey with 1st round finishes. In fact, 4 out of her last 5 fights were 1st round victories.