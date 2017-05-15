Ex-WWE Star Cameron Says She's Not Racist, Just Likes White Dudes

Ex-WWE Star Cameron I'm Not Racist! I'm Just Attracted to White Guys!

Ex-WWE star Cameron -- real name Ariane Andrew -- says she's being UNFAIRLY labeled a racist because she only dates white men ... telling TMZ Sports, "We all have a preference."

Andrew -- who's black -- came under fire over the weekend after telling our photog she doesn't date black guys and thinks mixed raced couples make "beautiful babies."

But Andrew says just because she's attracted to white guys doesn't make her a racist -- "It's a preference thing."

Andrew says she's definitely open to dating men of all races ... "If you're dope, you're dope."