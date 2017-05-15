Shaq Hits Trick Basketball Shot Over His Own House!

Shaq Hits Trick Shot ... Over His Own House!

Exclusive Details

Hope the Harlem Globetrotters are watching!!!

Shaquille O'Neal channeled his inner Steph Curry during a recent game of H.O.R.S.E. with his family -- drilling a long-distance shot from OVER HIS OWN HOUSE ... and thankfully, there's video evidence.

O'Neal was out with 4 of his kids -- Me'arah, Mimi, Shaqir and Shareef (they're calling themselves the "true and humble family of Big Baller Brand") ... and they all can shoot!!

Especially Big Shaq ... who whiffed the first shot -- but came back strong with the second!

Your move, LaVar Ball!!!