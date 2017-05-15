TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Shaq Hits Trick Basketball Shot Over His Own House!

Shaq Hits Trick Shot ... Over His Own House!

5/15/2017 6:43 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

Hope the Harlem Globetrotters are watching!!!

Shaquille O'Neal channeled his inner Steph Curry during a recent game of H.O.R.S.E. with his family -- drilling a long-distance shot from OVER HIS OWN HOUSE ... and thankfully, there's video evidence. 

O'Neal was out with 4 of his kids -- Me'arah, Mimi, Shaqir and Shareef (they're calling themselves the "true and humble family of Big Baller Brand") ... and they all can shoot!!

Especially Big Shaq ... who whiffed the first shot -- but came back strong with the second! 

Your move, LaVar Ball!!! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web