Kylie Jenner Cliff Hangin' in Bev Hills for $125k/Mo

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner is living life on the edge in Beverly Hills just for a little while ... but for a lot of cash.

Sources close to Kylie tell TMZ she's renting a mansion in Bev Hills while she gets work done on her $12 mil Hidden Hills home. The new pad rents for $125k/month ... and is currently on the market for $35 million.

The price tag is certainly justified -- the place oozes luxury -- sitting on a cliff, gorgeous views with 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms thrown in for good measure. Not to mention the pro chef's kitchen, big screen theater ... and a library with a bar!

The Agency repped both sides of the deal ... and James Harris from The Agency who also appears on "Million Dollar Listing" repped Kylie.

The freakin' life of Kylie.