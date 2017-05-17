Amber Rose Someone Broke into My House Stayed for Hours & Bolted!

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Rose found out a guy broke into her house and hung out there for 4 freaking hours WHILE she was there asleep ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the guy entered Amber's San Fernando Valley home early Wednesday morning by breaking a kitchen window and going through the pantry. We're told Amber, her mom, son, assistant and bodyguards were all sleeping elsewhere in the pad.

Sources close to Amber tell us her assistant even got up to make food while the perp was chilling somewhere in the house. We're told Amber saw the broken window in the afternoon, checked her surveillance footage ... and saw the dude break into her crib. She also saw footage of him fleeing.

Amber called cops who are now on scene investigating. Even weirder ... we're told the alleged B&E culprit didn't steal anything.