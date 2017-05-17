The Kardashians Favorito Mexican Spot Esta Cerrado On Heels of Roach Issue

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian had their Cinco de Mayo celebration at a Mexican restaurant that had just reopened after handling a roach problem -- and now the joint's closed again for renovations.

Casa Vega hosted the sisters, Kris Jenner﻿ and their pal Jonathan Cheban on May 5 -- 1 day after it reopened following a health department shutdown.

County officials temporarily closed the Sherman Oaks spot on May 2 after reportedly getting a tip about las cucarachas. Casa Vega said 2 of 'em were found in a storage room, but they squashed the issue quickly.

Now Casa Vega's closed again, and this time for a full kitchen remodel. The restaurant says it's adding completely new equipment. Employees were outside Wednesday scrubbing down all the gear.

Sorry, Khlo ... no Taco Tuesday next week.