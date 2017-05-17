White House Latest Fence Jumper Has Experience

It's like the movie "Groundhog Day" at the White House -- the latest person to try hopping the fence also attempted a breach just one month earlier ... TMZ has learned.

According to police documents, the woman who was busted Tuesday is 34-year-old Jessica Rhea Ford of La Vergne, TN. Cops also caught her near the south fence on April 16 after recognizing her as a person of interest to the Secret Service.

During Tuesday's arrest ... Ford was caught as she was seen scaling the White House fence, but was stopped before making it over. She also cut her hand on the way down.

Cops say she's known to have tried getting on White House grounds "on numerous occasions" ... and had previously been ordered to stay away.

Add Ford to the growing list of fence jumpers this year, and some of the others are also repeat offenders.