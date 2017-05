Ben Simmons' Sister Calls for Bro to Destroy Lonzo Ball

Breaking News

Ben Simmons may be a quiet guy ... but his SISTER is firing shots at Lonzo and LaVar Ball.

Olivia Simmons is clearly fed up with the media circus surrounding the Big Baller Brand family ... and called upon her Philadelphia 76ers star brother to personally shut them up.

"I hope my brother dunks on Lonzo Ball so hard next year that his daddy runs on the court to help him up."

Yikes.

Guess this means Ben won't be wearing the ZO2s next season?