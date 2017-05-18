Chris Cornell was so respected and loved by other musicians, his friends, and millions of fans. They're all honoring the iconic singer as they get the sad news of his death.
I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden— GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017
TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX
i can hardly believe the news about Chris Cornell's passing. he was SUCH a talent and an unbelievably nice man. #RIPChrisCornell— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) May 18, 2017
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
Very sad to hear the passing of #chriscornell , like many of you will always remember his amazing voice, Praying for him and his family.— Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) May 18, 2017
Chris Cornell rip🙏🏾 https://t.co/oxvHXJbYiV— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) May 18, 2017
No words. Heartbroken. #rip #chriscornell— Chris Daughtry (@CHRIS_Daughtry) May 18, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
RIP CHRIS CORNELL— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 18, 2017
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017
Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017
I'm so shocked to wake up and hear about the sudden passing of Chris Cornell. A quintessential voice of a generation. Praying for his family— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) May 18, 2017
RIP Chris Cornell— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz