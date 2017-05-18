Chris Cornell Friends & Fans Share Memories

Chris Cornell was so respected and loved by other musicians, his friends, and millions of fans. They're all honoring the iconic singer as they get the sad news of his death.

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

i can hardly believe the news about Chris Cornell's passing. he was SUCH a talent and an unbelievably nice man. #RIPChrisCornell — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Very sad to hear the passing of #chriscornell , like many of you will always remember his amazing voice, Praying for him and his family. — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

RIP CHRIS CORNELL — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017

I'm so shocked to wake up and hear about the sudden passing of Chris Cornell. A quintessential voice of a generation. Praying for his family — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) May 18, 2017