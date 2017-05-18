Chris Cornell Music Soaring on Sales Charts

Chris Cornell's music is spiking in sales on iTunes and Amazon.

The leap was, of course, expected after his death -- but it's interesting to see what fans are connecting with most. The 20th anniversary reissue of Soundgarden's "Superunknown" is the #1 album on iTunes -- and his other band, Audioslave, has the #2 spot.

His recordings are scattered all over Amazon's "Movers & Shakers" chart as well.

In an odd coincidence ... some rare Cornell recordings will be out Friday when a deluxe reissue of the "Singles" soundtrack is released. It will include previously unreleased songs Chris wrote for the film's score.