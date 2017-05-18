Chris Cornell Loved Detroit, Talked About Next Show ... Did NOT Sound Suicidal

Chris Cornell was fully anticipating Soundgarden's next concert stop after Detroit ... and shared his feelings with the crowd Wednesday night.

In the footage ... Chris and the band were about to start an encore, and he gushed about how awesome Detroit fans had been, saying, "I feel a little bit sorry for the next f***ing place we play."

They were set to play Friday in Columbus, Ohio and Chris joked he'll have to tell fans there, "You should have been at that Detroit show. That crowd was something."

The Fox Theatre crowd ate it up, but this clearly shows Chris was in great spirits, and already thinking beyond Wednesday night. TMZ broke the story ... Chris' wife, Vicky, said he showed no signs of depression or being suicidal in the hours before he was found dead.