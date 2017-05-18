Sig Hansen Arrested for Assault Allegedly Spit on Driver

"Deadliest Catch" captain Sig Hansen's been hauled off to the brig and is facing charges of assault and property destruction after a spat with an Uber driver ... TMZ has learned.

Hansen got into it with the driver early Thursday morning in the Seattle area. According to the police report ... the app canceled his ride, even though Sig was already in the car with his family. The Hansens say they offered to pay the driver $100 to complete the trip, but he refused, saying it was against Uber rules.

Hansen got mad and allegedly spit on the driver's head and the back of the driver's seat, then got out of the car and kicked it. The driver left and called cops. When officers arrived they saw several drops of fresh-looking spit on the back of the driver's headrest and a dent in the car.

When they went to Hansen's home ... cops say he was "obviously intoxicated," and told them he was celebrating Norwegian Independence Day. Cops say Sig initially denied any wrongdoing, and tried to walk back inside his home.

Officers stopped him, and put him in cuffs. Sig offered to pay any damage to the car's driver, but denied spitting. He was booked into King County Jail, and will be released on $2,000 bail.

Sig is also screwed with Uber, which tells us, “Violence will not be tolerated on the Uber app. We have been in contact with our driver partner, and the rider no longer has access to the app."