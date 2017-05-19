Huma Abedin Divorcing Weiner

Breaking News

Huma Abedin has finally filed to divorce Anthony Weiner ... and it appears his guilty plea for texting a 15-year-old girl was the last straw.

Huma filed divorce docs in NYC, according to the NY Post. The news comes just hours after Weiner surrendered to the feds and struck a plea deal ... which will most likely have him doing serious prison time.

Hillary Clinton's trusted aide first left Weiner back in August 2016. They separated after he was caught in his second sexting scandal. As she put it then, "After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband."

That separation came in the middle of campaign season. The FBI's investigation into emails on Weiner's computer was announced days before the election -- and possibly impacted the results.