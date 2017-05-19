Pauly D & Questlove Team Up for 'Best Prom Night'

EXCLUSIVE

Questlove and "Jersey Shore" alum Pauly D are teaming up to make sure a PA high school prom is lit like Vegas on a Saturday night because they're BOTH hitting the decks.

Pennsbury High is known for throwing insane proms, earning them the label ... Best Prom Night in America. John Mayer and rapper Asher Roth have both performed in the past.

PHS had to scramble to find a replacement for The Roots drummer/DJ after he backed out of this Saturday's prom due to "technology concerns." That's when DJ Pauly D swooped in to save the day. We're told PD is flying in from Vegas Saturday morning to put on the show.

Questlove then backpedaled and said he'd do it after backlash from the relentless students. Who says high school peer pressure doesn't work?

Bottom line ... they've got 2 celeb DJs! BONUS!!



