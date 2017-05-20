Rapper T-Wayne Back Off T-Pain & Weezy Fans ... I Didn't Steal My Name!!

EXCLUSIVE

T-Wayne -- the Houston emcee best known for his track "Nasty Freestyle" -- says he's fed up with the backlash he's been getting since T-Pain and Lil Wayne's famous collab album dropped.

The rapper tells us fans of the "T-Wayne" album -- nearly 10 years in the making -- are pissed at him because they think he's trying to compare himself to the hip-hop legends.

T-Wayne says those fans got it twisted ... he's been going by his rap name since he was a kid. His first and middle names are Tyson Dwayne, so it's legit -- and Weezy and T-Pain fans just gotta deal with it.

"T-Wayne" the album's been in the works since 2009, when the Houston rapper was 18. He went on to blow up in 2015 when his hit reached #9 on Billboard.