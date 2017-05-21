Michelle Obama Rosa Belleza

While Barack Obama was hitting the links in Tuscany, Michelle Obama was hitting the sights about 67 miles away ... and looking good in pink doing it.

The former First Lady was strolling around in Montalcino, Italy this weekend -- and she appeared to be the talk of the small town. You can't blame the locals ... she kinda stood out with the pink and white. Plus ... it's Michelle Freakin' Obama. She'll always turn heads.

Michelle snagged a second for herself during a food break, but then it was right back into the international spotlight. Togliti di mezzo!