Stephen Colbert Hey Donald, Don't Hurry Back

Stephen Colbert looked super relaxed Saturday in NYC, apparently relieved the Commander in Chief is otherwise occupied.

The talk show king clearly thinks Donald Trump shouldn't rush things along in the Middle East ... favoring an extended trip for the Prez.

Colbert was on his way in to Milk Studios for Vulture Fest, where he sat with Aziz Ansari, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kevin Bacon on a panel to discuss the TV biz.

The good news for Colbert ... wherever in the world Trump is, there's plenty of material.