Celine Dion Celebs Flock to Kiss the Ring

Exclusive Details

Celine Dion﻿'s dressing room at the Billboard Music Awards was virtually a revolving door of star power ... celebs simply couldn't get enough.

Sources close to the award show tell TMZ Celine had MANY famous visitors throughout Sunday night's BBMAs -- and some couldn't even snag a little face time with the Queen.

We're told artists like Drake, Desiigner, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Vanessa Hudgens all stopped by to pay their respects to Celine, but mostly to gush about how much they loved her. Vanessa even shed tears over her performance, and Drizzy suggested getting her tatted on his ribs.

The one star who was left out to dry was Jason Derulo. We're told he waited in her dressing room for 45 minutes while she was doing press, and passed the time chatting up her son, Rene Charles. Unfortunately, he never got to see her.

Here's hoping his heart will go on.