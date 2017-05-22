Michael B. Jordan 'Creed' Star Takes a Hit from Burglars

EXCLUSIVE

Michael B. Jordan is in good company ... with some of the biggest names in Hollywood -- unfortunately what they all have in common is being burglary victims.

Law enforcement sources tell us someone broke into Michael's San Fernando Valley pad a few weeks ago, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry. We're told the burglar got in after smashing a window.

We're told no one was home at the time and it appears to be a random hit. Sources tell us cops are waiting for Michael to give them a full list of the items taken.

The "Creed" star joins the ever growing list of celebs to fall victim -- Alanis Morissette, Emmy Rossum, Nikki Minaj and Jaime Pressly had their homes jacked in recent months ... and, Scott Disick was just hit early Sunday morning.

We've reached out to Michael's camp, so far no word back.