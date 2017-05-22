'Shahs of Sunset' Star GG Files for Divorce 2 Month Marriage is Kaput!!!

"Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi is saying deuces to her marriage... she's filing for divorce just 2 months after tying the knot.

GG and hubby Shalom Yeroushalmi have irreconcilable differences. They got married January 25 and she lists March 27 as the date of separation.

Friends were worried GG was rushing to the altar ... clearly they were right.

GG also wants the court to block Shalom from getting spousal support. They have no kids and such a short marriage usually means all involved won't put up a fight.