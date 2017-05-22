The Weeknd Heads to the Hills for $20 Mil ... Snaps Up Mega Mansion

The Weeknd has a new place to call home in one of the richest areas of L.A. -- he just copped one helluva mansion in Hidden Hills for nothing short of $20 million.

Abel's new pad sits on 3 acres of land and is spread out over more than 13,000 square feet. It's also got 9 bedrooms, 11 baths and a sick guest house out back.

The inside ain't too shabby either. As you might imagine, this place comes with all the bells and whistles of a multi-million dollar mansion -- a home theater, wine cellar, music lounge and its own gym.

Looks like the real Weeknd is right here.