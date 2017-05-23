Danielle Bregoli's Tour Cash My 4-Star, Fruity Demands

Danielle Bregoli's celeb status is now cemented (sorry) after signing a tour deal with Live Nation -- and whipping out a list of rock star-ish demands to the venues where she's appearing.

We got hold of Cash Me Outside's tour rider and she's drawing the line at 4-star hotels or better. Money-wise ... she requires $750 per diem, plus $3k to cover personal security costs.

Here's where Danielle really lays down the law:

- 50" inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in "House of Wax" (movie subject to change)

- 3 fidget spinners

- 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, "ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND"

- 4 large Domino's pizzas

- 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

TMZ broke the story ... Danielle's getting up to $50k if she sells out her 2 tests shows -- July 8 in Fort Lauderdale and July 9 in Houston. If all goes well, Live Nation will consider a nationwide tour.

Best o' luck to all involved.