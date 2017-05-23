Katy Perry Hands out Hugs & Love to Fans After Ariana Concert Attack

Katy Perry did something extraordinary for her fans in wake of the attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, and her point was clear ... make love, not war.

Katy was leaving a NYC radio station Tuesday morning, and naturally there were a ton of fans waiting outside for her. Typically, she might sign a few autographs and then bolt, but this was different.

Clearly moved by news of the bombing ... she got out of her car, walked away from her security and right into the crowd of fans. She delivered a physical and a verbal message.

This is how Katy's mending her broken heart ...