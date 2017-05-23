Security Tight At Manchester United Practice, Guards Search Players' Cars

Manchester United Security Tight At Practice Players' Cars Searched

Breaking News

Manchester United players went through an intense security search before going into practice Tuesday morning ... in the wake of the arena bombing that left at least 22 people dead Monday night.

Stars including Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney had their vehicles searched outside of the Aon Training Complex, which is about 30 minutes away from Manchester Arena.

Security searched everyone's cars and the team bus with scanning devices before allowing them through to the practice facility.

The club is preparing for the UEFA Europa League Final in Sweden Wednesday against Ajax.