WWE Show At Manchester Arena In Limbo After Attack

Manchester Arena WWE Event In Limbo Following Terror Attack

EXCLUSIVE

WWE is consulting with local officials to determine if an NXT event at Manchester Arena in 2 weeks should be canceled after the terror attack ... WWE tells TMZ Sports.

NXT -- WWE's developmental promotion that has produced huge stars like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins -- has a show scheduled for June 6th at the arena.

In light of the attack, WWE is consulting with Manchester officials to determine if they should call off the show.

A rep for WWE tells us, "WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena."

The Manchester event is part of a weeklong tour across the pond that also includes stops in Leeds and Brighton.