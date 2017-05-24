Bill Cosby Attorneys Play Race Card Only One Black Juror Out of 11

Bill Cosby's fate will be decided by a jury that is almost entirely white, and his attorneys are already crying foul.

Cosby, his lawyers and prosecutors are back in a Pittsburgh court Wednesday to complete jury selection, but 11 have already been seated and only one of them is black. Cosby's team is accusing the prosecution of "systematic exclusion" of black jurors, but the judge is shooting down the argument ... for now.

He said he'll consider it if the defense presents some stats to back up the racism claim.

The 12th juror and 6 alternates still need to be selected in the sexual assault trial.