J.R. Smith's First Photo Home After Leaving NICU With Preemie Daughter

J.R. Smith 1st Pic At Home With Preemie Baby

J.R. Smith had a helluva day Tuesday ... taking his baby, Dakota, home and winning a playoff game ... and now we have the first photo of daddy and daughter at home.

As we previously reported, Smith and his wife, Shirley, took Kota home yesterday after a miracle 4 month stay in the hospital.

Kota was born in January at only 21 gestational weeks ... and many "experts" thought survival was virtually impossible.

They were wrong.

Kota's home, and J.R.'s 1 win away from the NBA Finals. It's good to be J.R. Smith.