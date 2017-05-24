TMZ

Johnny Manziel Runs Throwing Drills With Odell Beckham

Johnny Manziel Throwin' The Pigskin With OBJ

5/24/2017 6:29 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

Johnny Manziel recruited one of the best receivers in the league this week to help with his NFL comeback -- Odell Beckham!!

We're told Manziel and OBJ hit the gridiron for some passing drills while hanging with Odell's custom cleat artist, Kickasso ... and we're told the ex-Browns QB was firing the ball around -- lookin' like Johnny Football again.

Odell -- and few other receivers -- ran routes while Manziel threw them passes. Word is his arm looked strong, and his feet looked fast.

It's been a busy week for Odell, too ... the Giants superstar just reportedly signed the biggest Nike shoe deal EVER for a football player ... with a 5 year, $25 MILLION contract.

