Kim Kardashian Starter Home with Humphries for Sale

A piece of Kim Kardashian history is for sale ... the Beverly Hills home where Kris Humphries popped the question -- leading to their 72 day marriage -- is on the market for $5.5 million.

Didn't work out for the happy couple, but Kim -- who bought the 3,800 square foot Tuscan property for $3.4 million -- did make some changes when she sold it 3 years later for $3.6 mil.

The 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath place really looks like it's straight outta Italy. The patio has an outdoor fireplace, pool with mini waterfall, and a gazebo overlooking the immaculate landscaping.

As for Kim K nostalgia ... check out the salon-like room off the master suite. Really takes you back to the old Kim K days.

Josh and Matt Altman from "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" are handling the sale.