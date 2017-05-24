Manchester United Dedicates Victory To Dead Victims After Winning Europa League

Manchester United Dedicates Title To Dead Victims After Winning Europa League

Manchester United dedicated their Europa League title to the 22 people who died in the arena attack earlier this week.

Man U just beat Ajax 2-0 to win the title (it's a big deal) ... and Paul Pogba, the team's star player, said the win was for the deceased victims.

"We went out focused to win and we won for Manchester and the country," ... "We played for the people who died."

There was a moment of silence before the game, and Ajax and Man U both wore black armbands in support of the victims of the attack.