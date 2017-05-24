Montana Politician Greg Gianforte Body Slams Reporter

A Montana politician running for congressional office body slammed a reporter ... and the sounds of the scuffle were caught on audio tape.

Greg Gianforte -- who's gunning for a House seat in Congress in the 2018 election -- slammed Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs, Wednesday in Missoula, Montana during an event ... around local TV crews, at that. He then yelled to "Get the hell out of here!"

Jacobs tweeted about the incident, saying Gianforte "broke my glasses."

Jacobs' question about the recent GOP healthcare bill seemed to spark the attack, but it's unclear if Gianforte faced any repercussions. Jacobs was quick to get the audio to the Guardian, which posted it soon after.