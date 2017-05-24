Peyton Manning Downs 'Tennessee Whiskey' Belts Out Country Hit With Chris Stapleton

Turns out Peyton Manning's voice is good for more than just yelling "Omaha," and we have video proof ... with the future Hall of Famer hitting the stage and going country with Chris Stapleton.

This all went down at the Red Rocks Amphitheater just outside Denver, where Manning got up onstage during Chris' show and joined him for Stapleton's song, "Tennessee Whiskey," and we gotta say, Manning wasn't half bad.

Peyton's showed off his pipes before, he duetted with Lee Brice last year for a rendition of "Rocky Top," but let's face it, that song is kinda like a lay up for Manning.

That's two times now, so, new career maybe.