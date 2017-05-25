Floyd Mayweather Walks French Fashion Show With Paris Hilton

Conor McGregor's bustin' his ass training ... while Floyd Mayweather, well ... he's walkin' in a fashion show with Paris Hilton in France ... and we have the video.

Mayweather strutted down the runway in a white leather jacket at the Philipp Plein fashion show Wednesday in Cannes with Hilton, Sofia Richie, and "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks ... while Eva Longoria watched.

As we previously reported ... McGregor has totally ditched MMA training ... and is solely focused on boxing, in anticipation of the Mayweather-McGregor superfight.

Money clearly ain't worried.

Watch out, Kendall Jenner ... Floyd's comin' for your job.