Rosario Dawson Dire 911 Call In Cousin's Death

EXCLUSIVE

Rosario Dawson was hysterical when she called 911 after finding her cousin lying unresponsive on the floor.

The 911 call 2 weeks ago is gut-wrenching. Rosario screams, "Oh my God" as the dispatcher tries to assess the clearly dire nature of the situation at the house in Venice, CA.

It appears Rosario tried to resuscitate her 26-year-old cousin, Vaneza Ines Vasquez, and the paramedics transported her to the hospital ... to no avail.

As we reported ... Vaneza had been suffering from migraines and hypertension.

Cause of death has not been determined pending toxicology results.