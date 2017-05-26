Chris Cornell Ashes Buried Next to Johnny Ramone

Exclusive Details

Chris Cornell's final resting place is right next to another rock 'n' roll legend ... his dear friend, Johnny Ramone.

Chris' ashes were placed in a gravesite Friday ... just 12 feet away from the Ramones' lead guitarist's monument in Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Johnny and Chris were very close, and Chris even referred to his pal as "one of rock's most indestructible icons.

We're told Cornell's family just recently purchased the adjacent plot for around $120k. Hundreds of Chris' dear friends and family members flocked around the site, which only has flowers on it now.

Sources at Hollywood Forever tell us a monument, much like Johnny's but smaller, will eventually be placed there.