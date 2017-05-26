Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel Richer than S*** But We're Cool with Backyard Wedding

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel are together worth around $5 billion, but there's no need to blow a bunch of loot on an exotic destination wedding when a backyard affair will do the trick.

We've learned the couple will tie the knot Saturday in the backyard of their Brentwood home. The trucks are already showing up and the backyard is a buzz of activity.

Miranda's cool as a supermodel ... no last-minute jitters. She was out Friday grabbing a cone with her grandparents in her Brentwood hood.

Congrats!