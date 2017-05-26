WWE Canceling Manchester NXT Event In Wake of Bombing

WWE Cancels Manchester Event ... In Wake Of Bombing

Breaking News

The WWE is pulling the plug on a big event scheduled to go down in Manchester next month "out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy."

WWE's NXT Live event was set for June 6 at Manchester Arena -- the same place as the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

WWE officials say fans who purchased tickets will get a full refund -- and a FREE ticket to the next NXT show on Wednesday June 7 in Leeds.

And get this ... WWE says instead of performing the June 6 show, the wrestling superstars will spend time visiting with victims of the bombing.

WWE says it will also make a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.