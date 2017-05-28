Indy 500 Crazy Car Crash Drivers Walk Away OK

Two drivers in the Indy 500 were lucky to walk away -- let alone be alive -- after a super gnarly crash that flipped one vehicle over multiple times.

Racers Scott Dixon and Jay Howard collided into one another Sunday during the Indy 500 race in Indianapolis ... which sent Scott's car flying into the side rails and torn to pieces.

After getting checked out by docs onsite ... both drivers were surprisingly left unscathed.

Scott was also in good spirits afterward in what could have been a deadly moment.