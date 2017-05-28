TMZ

NFL's Arik Armstead Has A SMOKIN' HOT Model GF

NFL's Arik Armstead My GF Is The Hottest Dr. Ever ... Seriously

5/28/2017 12:15 AM PDT

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead is winning the off-season -- getting himself a brand new GF who might be the most smoking hot future M.D. ever.

Arik, who's going into his 3rd year in the NFL, is dating Mindy Harwood -- better known on Instagram as Mindy Sittinpretty -- an IG force whose insane curves have brought her over 350k followers.

Want more perfection? Mindy is a very recent grad of The University Of Buffalo medical school which means she's brains AND body. 

Check out the pics ... it's good for your health. 

