Post Malone NBA Stars Got Bars ... But Kobe Can't Rap on 'White Iverson' Remix!

Post Malone has an idea of which NBA stars could hop on a "White Iverson" remix ... but Kobe Bryant ain't one of 'em.

We got Post Saturday night outside of Catch, and asked how hanging out with the inspiration behind his hit record went this weekend. Post says Allen's already thinking remix.

A.I. has an idea of which rapper he'd like to see rap on it ... but Post has his own thoughts -- he's thinking an NBA rapper can jump on, seeing how some of them can spit a little.

He lists off a few guys -- but the takeaway here is Post's opinion of Kobe's MC skills ... hint, it ain't good.

Sorry, Mamba.