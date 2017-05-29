Tim McGraw Female Fan Falls Hard at Concert

Tim McGraw slayed at his concert over the weekend ... and one of the casualties was a chick in the audience he accidentally laid flat.

Tim was making his big entrance at the Tacoma Dome in Washington Saturday night when a female fan got in his path and hit the concrete floor ... and hard. From what we can see, she was no worse for wear ... a security guard checked her and she seemed fine.

You may recall another incident back in 2014 ... when Tim slapped a woman during an Atlanta concert who looked like she was either grabbing for his jeans or his junk.