Carmelo and La La Anthony Divorce Isn't Happening Anytime Soon

Carmelo and La La Anthony No Chance of Making Up ... No Rush to Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Carmelo and La La Anthony are in a limbo stage of their relationship ... but they're perfectly fine with that.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell TMZ ... neither one is in any hurry to file divorce papers because they're happy with the way things are right now. We're told they're definitely not getting back together, but are working together to be there for their 10-year-old son.

As our source puts the situation ... "Divorce isn't on the horizon."

When we last saw them together, Melo and La La were co-parenting on Mother's Day ... dinner and fro-yo style.