Kathy Griffin Beheads President Trump I Support Gore

EXCLUSIVE

Kathy Griffin wants Donald Trump's head ... but she wants it bloody and detached from his body.

The comedian posed for the gory shot during a photo session with famed photog Tyler Shields, who's known for edgy, shocking pics. We got the pic before the release.

During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they'd be thrown in prison.

Trump's critics have skewered him for inciting violence with his speech. Did Kathy do the same?