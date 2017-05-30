Tiger Woods Police Report, Asleep at Wheel, Failed DUI Field Sobriety Test, Prescription Meds

Tiger Woods Asleep at Wheel Failed Field Sobriety Test

Exclusive Details

Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in a stopped car when cops came upon him before his arrest, and he was completely out of it.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Woods was in his Mercedes asleep at the wheel with the motor running and right blinker flashing. The reports says Woods "had extremely slow and slurred speech."

He told cops he was "coming from L.A. California from golfing." He then changed his story and said he didn't know where he was.

According to the report, 4 drugs were listed under medical conditions -- Solarex, Vicodin, Torix and Vioxx. It notes Vioxx was not taken this year. It says Tiger had 4 left knee surgeries and 4 Achilles.

The report says he flunked the field sobriety test badly ... he couldn't do the one-leg stand or the nose touch. The report says, "When asked if he understood the Romberg alphabet test, he stated, 'yes, recite entire national anthem backwards.'"

According to the report, Woods was arrested and taken to a testing facility where he took a breathalyzer test and blew zeros. It says he was "cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk."