John Daly Gives DUI Advice to Tiger Woods, 'This Stuff Will Pass'

John Daly DUI Advice For Tiger Woods 'This Stuff Will Pass'

5/31/2017 12:45 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

John Daly still supports Tiger Woods in a big way -- and says the best way to hush critics after his DUI arrest is to get back on the golf course. 

TMZ Sports spoke with Daly -- who's famously battled alcohol issues in the past -- and John dished out some sincere advice to Tiger when it comes to avoiding DUIs in the future. 

Daly points out that he's never been arrested for DUI himself -- but understands how people under the influence of booze or Rx pills can make the mistakes that can lead to trouble. 

