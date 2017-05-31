John Daly DUI Advice For Tiger Woods 'This Stuff Will Pass'

EXCLUSIVE

John Daly still supports Tiger Woods in a big way -- and says the best way to hush critics after his DUI arrest is to get back on the golf course.

TMZ Sports spoke with Daly -- who's famously battled alcohol issues in the past -- and John dished out some sincere advice to Tiger when it comes to avoiding DUIs in the future.

Daly points out that he's never been arrested for DUI himself -- but understands how people under the influence of booze or Rx pills can make the mistakes that can lead to trouble.