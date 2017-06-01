Damian Marley New Part Owner of High Times Mag!!

It just makes sense ... Bob Marley's youngest son now has a vested interest in the most famous marijuana publication, High Times.

Damian Marley is 1 of 20 new investors in the ownership group that bought controlling interest in the media company behind HT, which is valued around $70 mil. It's the first time the mag changed ownership since it was founded in 1974.

We're told High Times' new ownership group plans to do more live events. It already puts on the popular Cannabis Cup shows.

Damian says reading HT taught him how to differentiate between male and female cannabis plants. Good thing -- he's also producing his own line of weed as co-founder of Stony Hill.

Damian adds, "High Times had me daydreaming of so many beautiful strains that at the time I had not yet had the chance to experience."

Yeah, mon. Ownership, irie!